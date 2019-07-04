Presidential Candidate Ben Gleib Bringing Comedy Act to Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

click to enlarge Courtesy of Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

You may have seen comedian Ben Gleib hosting Idiotest on GSN, throwing back drinks with Hoda Kotb and former host Kathie Lee Gifford on the fourth hour ofor, if you’re a fan from way back, serving as a regular panelist onBut did you know he’s a 2020 presidential contender?That’s right — this past May, Gleib announced his candidacy for the United States presidency with a video that ended with the tagline, “Let’s save America, OK?”Despite the fact that he has spent most of his career making crass jokes to live and televised audiences, Gleib insists that his campaign is no laughing matter. As it turns out, while we were distracted by his humorous shenanigans, Gleib racked up a slew of appearances as a political commentator on CNN, Fox and The Young Turks. Although he’s ostensibly hitting up LOL Comedy Club with a typical set, if you catch him after the show maybe you can get him to discuss some of his pithy platform positions, such as “cage-free children” and “compassionate capitalism.”