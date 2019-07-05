Briscoe Western Art Museum to Screen Classic Thelma & Louise, Host Lecture

click to enlarge MGM

Event Details Briscoe Summer Film Series @ Briscoe Western Art Museum 210 W. Market St., San Antonio San Antonio, TX When: Sun., Aug. 4, 1 p.m. Price: $5-$10 Film, Art and Free Map

Ridley Scott’s 1991 classicmay be known as Brad Pitt’s big break, but it’s got a lot more going for it.The premise is simple: what was supposed to be a weekend getaway for two best friends becomes a wild ride after Louise (Susan Sarandon) shoots and kills a man who tried to attack Thelma (Geena Davis) in a bar parking lot. The plot alone may have been enough to make this one of the great American road trip movies, but the portrayal by Sarandon and Davis of the title characters’ unshakeable friendship has given it serious staying power.Rather than just show the film and call it a day, the Briscoe Western Art Museum has called in the cavalry — guest curator Andrew Patrick Nelson from Montana State University Bozeman will introduce the film with a lecture that highlights just how it became a classic work in the American film oeuvre.