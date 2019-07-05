Friday, July 5, 2019
Briscoe Western Art Museum to Screen Classic Thelma & Louise, Host Lecture
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, Jul 5, 2019 at 9:09 AM
click to enlarge
Ridley Scott’s 1991 classic Thelma & Louise
may be known as Brad Pitt’s big break, but it’s got a lot more going for it.
The premise is simple: what was supposed to be a weekend getaway for two best friends becomes a wild ride after Louise (Susan Sarandon) shoots and kills a man who tried to attack Thelma (Geena Davis) in a bar parking lot. The plot alone may have been enough to make this one of the great American road trip movies, but the portrayal by Sarandon and Davis of the title characters’ unshakeable friendship has given it serious staying power.
Rather than just show the film and call it a day, the Briscoe Western Art Museum has called in the cavalry — guest curator Andrew Patrick Nelson from Montana State University Bozeman will introduce the film with a lecture that highlights just how it became a classic work in the American film oeuvre.
$5-$10, Sun July 7, 1 p.m., Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.
@ Briscoe Western Art Museum
210 W. Market St., San Antonio
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Aug. 4, 1 p.m.
Price:
$5-$10
Film, Art and Free
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: film screening, things to do in San Antonio, Briscoe Western Art Museum, curator, lecture, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Thelma & Louise, Image