Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 5, 2019

Briscoe Western Art Museum to Screen Classic Thelma & Louise, Host Lecture

Posted By on Fri, Jul 5, 2019 at 9:09 AM

click to enlarge MGM
  • MGM
Ridley Scott’s 1991 classic Thelma & Louise may be known as Brad Pitt’s big break, but it’s got a lot more going for it.

The premise is simple: what was supposed to be a weekend getaway for two best friends becomes a wild ride after Louise (Susan Sarandon) shoots and kills a man who tried to attack Thelma (Geena Davis) in a bar parking lot. The plot alone may have been enough to make this one of the great American road trip movies, but the portrayal by Sarandon and Davis of the title characters’ unshakeable friendship has given it serious staying power.

Rather than just show the film and call it a day, the Briscoe Western Art Museum has called in the cavalry — guest curator Andrew Patrick Nelson from Montana State University Bozeman will introduce the film with a lecture that highlights just how it became a classic work in the American film oeuvre.

$5-$10, Sun July 7, 1 p.m., Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.
Event Details Briscoe Summer Film Series
@ Briscoe Western Art Museum
210 W. Market St., San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Aug. 4, 1 p.m.
Price: $5-$10
Film, Art and Free
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Briscoe Summer Film Series

    Staff Pick User Submitted
    Briscoe Summer Film Series @ Briscoe Western Art Museum

    • Sun., Aug. 4, 1 p.m. $5-$10

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Percy Jackson Book The Lightning Thief, Written By San Antonio Author, Reimagined as Musical at the Tobin Read More

  2. Presidential Candidate Ben Gleib Bringing Comedy Act to Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club Read More

  3. Cellar Theater Brings Thought-Provoking 'Confessions of a Mexpatriate' to the Stage Read More

  4. Women's Center to Host Warrior Women Film Screening Honoring American Indian Movement Read More

  5. Where to Celebrate the 4th of July in San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation