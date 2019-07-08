Email
Monday, July 8, 2019

Audrya Flores' 'Digging' Opens at Central Library Art Gallery This Week

Posted By on Mon, Jul 8, 2019 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / AUDRYA FLORES
San Antonio installation artist Audrya Flores draws from her Texas border town roots, her experiences as a mother and the "storytelling traditions of her family" to create assemblage art that uses both natural and spiritualistic imagery to "[address] trauma, mental health and issues of identity." Her latest exhibition, "Digging," a site-specific installation crafted from textiles and organic materials, will be on view at Central Library starting later this week.

For "Digging," Flores harvested the pads of edible nopales cacti to create a 
click to enlarge AUDRYA FLORES / FACEBOOK
  spiky serpent that will wend its way through the gallery in gently shifting shades of green. Drawing from the snake's archetypal connection with rebirth and change, the serpentine scales are interwoven with self-portraiture, symbolically enveloping the artist in a process of growth and renewal. It should not be lost on the audience that the prickly pear also blooms perennially, brimming with bright yellow flowers that flourish under the harsh, Texan sun.

"Digging" opens with a free reception on Wednesday, and is on view during regular library hours through August 29.

Free, 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, San Antonio Public Library Gallery, 600 Soledad, (210) 207-2500, mysapl.org
Event Details Opening Reception - Audrya Flores - Digging
@ San Antonio Public Library Gallery
600 Soledad
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., July 10, 5:30-8 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

