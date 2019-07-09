Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Public Theater of San Antonio Brings Magic of Matilda the Musical to the Stage
By Brian Holmes
on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 10:10 AM
Siggi Ragnar / George Green
Most fans of Roald Dahl’s Matilda can agree that the scene in which “Poor Brucey” is forced by Miss Trunchbull to consume an entire, Willy Wonka-sized chocolate cake as punishment for stealing a single piece is one of the most memorable moments from the story. In the novel, the titular heroine defeats such evil with words — and telekinesis, of course — but the musical adaptation offers the chance to experience the magic in song.
Born to the Wormwood family in the whirlwind of ballroom dancing with a dip and a little foxtrot, the child genius Matilda erupts from the gloom of her cruel childhood as a miracle with bravado and pizzazz. Believe it or not, Matilda actually shares the record for most Olivier awards won by a musical with Hamilton! Although Mara Wilson certainly won’t be reprising her filmic role, Matilda will spunkily take her adolescent revolution to the Public Theatre stage, played by Taylor Henderson and Audrey Davis.
$10-$45, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays (through August 11), Russell Hill Rogers Auditorium, 800 West Ashby Pl., (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.
@ The Public Theater of San Antonio
800 W. Ashby Pl.
Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through Aug. 11
Price:
$20-$45
Theater
