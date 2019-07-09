Underdog Presidential Candidate Ben Gleib Is Stumping with Stand-Up at LOL Comedy Club This Weekend

Comedian Ben Gleib is a well-known fixture on television, from his time as a panelist on Chelsea Lately to his latest hosting gig on the GSN show Idiotest. In May, he made the surprising announcement that he's also running for the presidency of the United States.
Of course, if you were plugged into his career, you might not have been caught off guard by Gleib's entry into politics. He's been appearing as a political commentator on everything from The Young Turks to Fox News for years, even debating Tomi Lahren (most recently in an almost 40 minute long video, bless his heart).
Gleib outlined his platform in a speech that's available in full on his YouTube channel, as well as cut down into digestiblebites more suited to the average person's internet consumption. While his philosophy of "compassionate capitalism" may not appeal to the ever-growing contingent on the left clamoring for socialist policies, many of his positions will still appeal to the average democratic voter, including national paid maternity leave, "a constitutional amendment to get rid of the electoral college," the preservation of net neutrality, the safeguarding of women's and LGBTQ rights and more. Admittedly, some of his stumping leans more pithy than practical, but his outsider status is certainly attractive to people fed up with establishment Democrats like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.
A master at multitasking, Gleib's calling his next set of live shows the "Stand-Up for America" Comedy Tour, and it's debuting right here in San Antonio. Whether or not his campaign blows up, you can sit front-row for his grassroots efforts at LOL Comedy Club starting this Thursday.
$17-$30, 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 12, 7 & 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, lolsanantonio.com