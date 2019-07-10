Balcones Heights Jazz Festival Kicks Off This Weekend, Featuring All-Female Lineup

click to enlarge Courtesy of Balcones Heights Jazz Festival

Event Details 26th Annual Balcones Heights Jazz Festival @ Wonderland of the Americas Amphitheatre 4522 Fredericksburg Rd. San Antonio, TX When: Fri., July 12, 7:30-10 p.m., Fri., July 19, 7:30-10 p.m., Fri., July 26, 7:30-10 p.m. and Fri., Aug. 2, 7:30-10 p.m. Price: Free Live Music and Special Events Map

For fans of smooth jazz in San Antonio and beyond, the Balcones Heights Jazz Festival is an institution at this point. The free festival, now in its 26th year, consistently offers up some of the best regional talent in the ear-candy subgenre.This year, the event organizers expect, based on previous numbers, to welcome more than 4,000 festival-goers over the course of the four Fridays of the fest. The latest installment of the quirky festival has the unique distinction of featuring an all-woman lineup — a rarity for any genre of music, really — for the very first time.Festival organizer Lorenzo Nastasi said in a press release that the idea to go all-woman this year was inspired by, and in part to be understood as a celebration of the many women in leadership positions in Balcones Heights. It’s ultimately an admirable and exciting move by the organizers. Slated performers are Wednesday Ball and Ragan Whiteside (July 12), MiChelle Garibay-Carey and Jessy J (July 19), Elizabeth Mis and Jeanette Harris (July 26) and Kayla Waters and Lindsey Webster (August 2). Each performer will, as per tradition, get more than an hour of stage time.