Paper Trail San Antonio Returns to Brick This Weekend with Lots of Artwork from Local Artists
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 7:11 AM
The fifth iteration of Paper Trail San Antonio is filling Brick at Blue Star to the brim with accessible artwork for people of all tastes, from highbrow to lowbrow and everything in between.
Painters, illustrators, zine-makers and more will hawk their wares during the event, with new and returning faces including Aaron deGruyter, Ashley Franklin, Dan Grissom, Connie Chapa, Rigo Ortiz, Tyler Skaggs, Manola Ramirez and Gilbert Martinez.
Attendees can drop a fiver at the door for entry into either the Friday preview or Saturday day market, or they can nab a VIP ticket that includes a bunch of swag along with entry to the preview night event.
$5-$25, 7-11 p.m. Friday July 12, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday July 13, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653, papertrailsa.net.
@ Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., July 12, 7-11 p.m. and Sat., July 13, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
(512) 294-4268
Price:
$5
Art
