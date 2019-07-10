Sabbath Cinema Turns Up the Heat for Its Latest Secret Screening

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Esoteric Cult of Horror
Sabbath Cinema, the brainchild of San Antonio's Esoteric Cult of Horror and Video Dungeon Theatre, is back to celebrate the dog days of summer. According to them, why beat the heat, when you can join it?
Their next free screening will be lit, literally – local fire-eater Santerra Rene will perform before Video Dungeon Theatre's secret cinematic selection gets burned into your retinas, and if that's not spicy enough for you, you can participate in a hot wing challenge during a short intermission.
The catch? For admission, you need to join the cult. Head on over to Facebook
or Meetup
to cement your membership in the Esoteric Cult of Horror, and you'll automatically be on "the list" to get in. Be sure to get there on time, because they're closing the doors and starting festivities at 8 p.m. sharp!
Free, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Alamo City Studios, 1113 E. Houston St., (210) 660-TOMB, esotericcultofhorror.com
@ Alamo City Studios
1113 E Houston St
Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., July 13, 7:30-11:45 p.m.
(210) 660-8662
Price:
Free
Special Events
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.