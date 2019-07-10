Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Sabbath Cinema Turns Up the Heat for Its Latest Secret Screening

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ESOTERIC CULT OF HORROR
  • Courtesy of Esoteric Cult of Horror
Sabbath Cinema, the brainchild of San Antonio's Esoteric Cult of Horror and Video Dungeon Theatre, is back to celebrate the dog days of summer. According to them, why beat the heat, when you can join it?

Their next free screening will be lit, literally – local fire-eater Santerra Rene will perform before Video Dungeon Theatre's secret cinematic selection gets burned into your retinas, and if that's not spicy enough for you, you can participate in a hot wing challenge during a short intermission.

The catch? For admission, you need to join the cult. Head on over to Facebook or Meetup to cement your membership in the Esoteric Cult of Horror, and you'll automatically be on "the list" to get in. Be sure to get there on time, because they're closing the doors and starting festivities at 8 p.m. sharp!

Free, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Alamo City Studios, 1113 E. Houston St., (210) 660-TOMB, esotericcultofhorror.com
Event Details Sabbath Cinema
@ Alamo City Studios
1113 E Houston St
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., July 13, 7:30-11:45 p.m.
(210) 660-8662
Price: Free
Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Sabbath Cinema

    User Submitted
    Sabbath Cinema @ Alamo City Studios

    • Sat., July 13, 7:30-11:45 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. ICYMI, Former Spur Richard Jefferson Called Tim Duncan a 'D–k' Read More

  2. Cactus Pear Takeover: SAIPC Gold Medalist Scott Cuellar to Helm Week Two of This Year's Chamber Music Fest Read More

  3. Public Theater of San Antonio Brings Magic of Matilda the Musical to the Stage Read More

  4. Underdog Presidential Candidate Ben Gleib Is Stumping with Stand-Up at LOL Comedy Club This Weekend Read More

  5. Paper Trail San Antonio Returns to Brick This Weekend with Lots of Artwork from Local Artists Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation