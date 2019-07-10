Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Spurs' Patty Mills Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Hawaii

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 12:17 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / KEKELINDGARD
  • Instagram / kekelindgard
The longest-tenured player on the Spurs' current roster is now a married man.

Instagram posts reveal that Patty Mills married his longtime girlfriend Alyssa in Hawaii recently.
The couple got engaged in May 2018.

Photos of the reception can be found online, showing former Spurs players Tim Duncan and Boris Diaw as well as current Spur Derrick White among the guests.

The newly-married couple recently appeared in a video showing off how they explore their neighborhood in Southtown. The pair are known for popping up at events across San Antonio, according to their social media posts.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. ICYMI, Former Spur Richard Jefferson Called Tim Duncan a 'D–k' Read More

  2. Cactus Pear Takeover: SAIPC Gold Medalist Scott Cuellar to Helm Week Two of This Year's Chamber Music Fest Read More

  3. Underdog Presidential Candidate Ben Gleib Is Stumping with Stand-Up at LOL Comedy Club This Weekend Read More

  4. Public Theater of San Antonio Brings Magic of Matilda the Musical to the Stage Read More

  5. Paper Trail San Antonio Returns to Brick This Weekend with Lots of Artwork from Local Artists Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation