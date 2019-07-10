Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Spurs' Patty Mills Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Hawaii
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 12:17 PM
The longest-tenured player on the Spurs' current roster is now a married man.
Instagram posts reveal that Patty Mills married his longtime girlfriend Alyssa in Hawaii recently.
The couple got engaged in May 2018.
Photos of the reception
can be found online, showing former Spurs players Tim Duncan and Boris Diaw as well as current Spur Derrick White among the guests.
The newly-married couple recently appeared in a video showing off how they explore their neighborhood in Southtown. The pair are known for popping up at events across San Antonio, according to their social media posts.
