Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 11, 2019

Bexar Stage's Die of the Beholder Wants You To Get Your Geek On This Weekend and Beyond

Posted By on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / BEXAR STAGE
Dungeons and Dragons – once enjoyed only by mercilessly bullied dorks, the tabletop roleplaying game has resurged in popularity, played by nerds and hipsters alike and even nabbing cameos on hit shows like Stranger Things. Now, the rulebooks are flying off the shelves and dice litter the apartments of many a millennial as we fly headlong into the golden age of geekery.

And while watching someone else play games used to be what you did while you waited for your sibling to hand over the controller, live-play of both video and board games has become an immensely popular online pastime for both geeks and "normies" alike as Twitch streamers and YouTube stars make bank with videos of everything from Minecraft builds to matches of Fortnite. With a storytelling mechanic that lends itself to particularly wacky shenanigans, it's no wonder that DND streams like Critical Role can draw thousands of live viewers on a weekly basis.

Enter Die of the Beholder, Bexar Stage's underdog answer to all your dice-rolling needs. For those of you who can't find your own adventuring party, the recently relaunched show meets monthly to follow the adventures of Mattie, Pocket, Nüm'sak and Eric as they face off against great evils and other chance encounters thrown at them by Andre Villaplana, the "Master of Fate." Best of all, Die of the Beholder includes audience participation, so rather than remain stuck biting your fingernails as the players make poor in-game decisions, you have the chance to help them roll their way to victory!

$10, 10 p.m. Saturday July 13, Bexar Stage, 1203 Camden St., bexarstage.com
Event Details Die of the Beholder
@ Bexar Stage
1203 Camden St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., July 13, 10 p.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 10 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 14, 10 p.m.
Price: $10
Buy Tickets
Comedy
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Die of the Beholder

    Die of the Beholder @ Bexar Stage

    • Sat., July 13, 10 p.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 10 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 14, 10 p.m. $10
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Spurs' Patty Mills Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Hawaii Read More

  2. Balcones Heights Jazz Festival Kicks Off This Weekend, Featuring All-Female Lineup Read More

  3. Paper Trail San Antonio Returns to Brick This Weekend with Lots of Artwork from Local Artists Read More

  4. ICYMI, Former Spur Richard Jefferson Called Tim Duncan a 'D–k' Read More

  5. Sabbath Cinema Turns Up the Heat for Its Latest Secret Screening Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation