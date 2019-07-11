Bexar Stage's Die of the Beholder Wants You To Get Your Geek On This Weekend and Beyond

click to enlarge
Dungeons and Dragons – once enjoyed only by mercilessly bullied dorks, the tabletop roleplaying game has resurged in popularity, played by nerds and hipsters alike and even nabbing cameos on hit shows like Stranger Things
. Now, the rulebooks are flying off the shelves and dice litter the apartments of many a millennial as we fly headlong into the golden age of geekery.
And while watching someone else play games used to be what you did while you waited for your sibling to hand over the controller, live-play of both video and board games has become an immensely popular online pastime for both geeks and "normies" alike as Twitch streamers and YouTube stars make bank with videos of everything from Minecraft builds to matches of Fortnite. With a storytelling mechanic that lends itself to particularly wacky shenanigans, it's no wonder that DND streams like Critical Role
can draw thousands of live viewers on a weekly basis.
Enter Die of the Beholder
, Bexar Stage's underdog answer to all your dice-rolling needs. For those of you who can't find your own adventuring party, the recently relaunched show meets monthly to follow the adventures of Mattie, Pocket, Nüm'sak and Eric as they face off against great evils and other chance encounters thrown at them by Andre Villaplana, the "Master of Fate." Best of all, Die of the Beholder includes audience participation, so rather than remain stuck biting your fingernails as the players make poor in-game decisions, you have the chance to help them roll their way to victory!
