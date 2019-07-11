Email
Thursday, July 11, 2019

Louie Chavez Tackles Self-Esteem, Social Anxiety in Adolescents for Freight Gallery's Second Saturday Opening

Posted By on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 8:18 AM

click to enlarge LOUIE CHAVEZ
  • Louie Chavez
Freight Gallery’s Second Saturday opening is a double whammy this month.

Named after a fictional rock band from ’80s cult classic Heathers (as seen on a T-shirt worn by school outcast Martha “Dumptruck” Dunnstock), Louie Chavez’s “Big Fun” exhibition “explores the power and dangers of self-esteem and social anxiety in the lives of most adolescents.” Chavez’s pieces are overflowing with “strange creatures” and “neon slogans” with shout-outs to popular media and other “totems” that young people cling to as life rafts against the trials and travails of the teenage wasteland.

The opening will also feature a screening of the final two episodes of the first season of homegrown weirdo web series Powdered Wig Machine, a surrealist interview show chockablock with DIY costumes, off-beat video editing and other oddities. PWM host Brandon Pittman will also be on hand with a few live interviews of artists, so be prepared for a slate of improvised comedy awash in profanity and other mature subject matter.

Free, 7-11 p.m. Saturday July 13, Freight Gallery, 1913 S. Flores, (210) 332-5005, freightsatx.com.
