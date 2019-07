Ben Folds to Perform with the San Antonio Symphony Next Year

click to enlarge Facebook / Ben Folds

Whether or not you're a Ben Folds fan, you've likely caught yourself singing hits fromorin the shower. The scruffy '90s rock god has been pumping out the hits since 1995, but would you believe us if we told you he's an artistic adviser for the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington D.C.?Next February, Folds will bring that orchestral expertise to San Anto with a concerto-esque performance in which he's backed by none other than the San Antonio Symphony. This is great news, as we learned with Weird Al Yankovic's "Strings Attached" tour that there's nothing better than hearing your favorite pop star's hits underscored by the swell of string harmonies.If we're lucky, maybe he'll play his cover of "Bitches Ain't Shit." Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. August 12 and can be bought on Ticketmaster or by calling the Majestic Theatre Box Office