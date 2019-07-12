Decisions, Decisions: Film Screenings Happening in San Antonio Next Week

click to enlarge Warner Bros.

Event Details Film on the Green: Birdman @ San Antonio Museum of Art 200 W. Jones Ave. San Antonio, TX When: Tue., July 16, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Price: Free Film Map

There's a reason that summer is the season of blockbusters, but if you're not into the slew of sequels and remakes currently flooding theaters, there's other ways to see something great on the big screen. Next Tuesday, cinephiles can choose from two classics made by award-winning directors – Alfred Hitchcock and Alejandro G. Iñárritu.TPR's Cinema Tuesdays series continues with a classic selection from Hitchcock's oeuvre:. Grab some food and drink and get comfy at the Santikos Bijou for this tale of intrigue and murder, adapted from Patricia Highsmith's novel with help from noir legend Raymond Chandler. When two men meet on a train ride, they discuss how they could, shall we say, "eliminate" some problematic people in their lives. Unfortunately, for one man this is merely the venting of dark thoughts, while the other takes it deadly seriously. Although it didn't win any awards when it was released, this fan-favorite film has become an integral part of the American cinematic landscape, so if you haven't seen it, now's your best chance.If you're not in the mood for suspense, you can take a seat on the green behind the San Antonio Museum of Art for a screening of Ińárritu's 2014 hit,. In a role that's hopefully only a little true-to-life for the actor behind 1989's, Michael Keaton plays Riggan, a washed-up movie star trying to escape the omnipresent influence of his '90s superhero character, Birdman. The film swept the Oscars with wins for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography in recognition of its original and imaginatively rendered poignant, yet dark, story.