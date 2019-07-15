Two Ways to Get Your Moon On For the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

click to enlarge
Saturday marks 50 years since humanity achieved the pinnacle of space travel: the Apollo 11 moon landing of 1969. Although the stirring promise of human spaceflight stalled in low earth orbit with the space shuttle program, which hasn't been replaced
since its 2011 retirement, many people still hold onto the dream of human exploration of other planets, including
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz "Get Your Ass To Mars"
Aldrin.
This anniversary is the perfect chance both to remember a landmark achievement in scientific history and build up excitement for what we can accomplish in the future. While we admit it's going to be particularly lit in Houston and Cape Canaveral, good ol' San Anto has some moon-centric celebrations to offer that should appeal to space lovers of all ages.
The Scobee Education Center is hosting an all-out bash they're calling "Next Giant Leap" with everything a science-obsessed kid (or adult) would go gaga for. The daylong fest will feature robotics, drones, STEM resources, special guest speakers as well as an array of vendors. Best of all, they'll be screening the immersive documentary CAPCOM GO! The Apollo Story
in the planetarium so that attendees young and old can see the history of the Apollo missions in a whole new way.
Free, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scobee Education Center, 1819 N. Main Ave., (210) 486-0100, sacscobee.org
And now for something completely different: on Saturday evening, Amada Miller will mark the occasion with a special performance that activates her Blue Star Contemporary exhibition Hollow Moon Rings Like A Bell.
Crafted from borosilicate glass with meteorite clappers, the 50 bells symbolically represent the unique vibrations created by meteorite impacts on the moon, first documented during the Apollo missions. Local composer Nathan Felix will premiere a new work written for the bells, filling the gallery with "moon music" accentuated by the surprisingly varied timbres and pitches emitted by the glass instruments, which have not been traditionally tuned.
The event is free to attend, but a $5 suggested donation is requested to help fund the gallery.
Free, 6 p.m., Blue Star Contemporary, 116 Blue Star, (210) 227-6960, bluestarcontemporary.org
