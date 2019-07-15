Email
Monday, July 15, 2019

Two Ways to Get Your Moon On For the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 4:12 PM

click to enlarge NASA
Saturday marks 50 years since humanity achieved the pinnacle of space travel: the Apollo 11 moon landing of 1969. Although the stirring promise of human spaceflight stalled in low earth orbit with the space shuttle program, which hasn't been replaced since its 2011 retirement, many people still hold onto the dream of human exploration of other planets, including Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz "Get Your Ass To Mars" Aldrin.

This anniversary is the perfect chance both to remember a landmark achievement in scientific history and build up excitement for what we can accomplish in the future. While we admit it's going to be particularly lit in Houston and Cape Canaveral, good ol' San Anto has some moon-centric celebrations to offer that should appeal to space lovers of all ages.

click to enlarge NASA
The Scobee Education Center is hosting an all-out bash they're calling "Next Giant Leap" with everything a science-obsessed kid (or adult) would go gaga for. The daylong fest will feature robotics, drones, STEM resources, special guest speakers as well as an array of vendors. Best of all, they'll be screening the immersive documentary CAPCOM GO! The Apollo Story in the planetarium so that attendees young and old can see the history of the Apollo missions in a whole new way.

Free, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scobee Education Center, 1819 N. Main Ave., (210) 486-0100, sacscobee.org
Event Details Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Celebration
@ Scobee Education Center
1819 N. Main Ave.
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., July 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
(210) 486-0100
Price: Free
Free, Kids and Special Events
Map

click to enlarge ADAM SMOLENSKY
  • Adam Smolensky
And now for something completely different: on Saturday evening, Amada Miller will mark the occasion with a special performance that activates her Blue Star Contemporary exhibition Hollow Moon Rings Like A Bell. Crafted from borosilicate glass with meteorite clappers, the 50 bells symbolically represent the unique vibrations created by meteorite impacts on the moon, first documented during the Apollo missions. Local composer Nathan Felix will premiere a new work written for the bells, filling the gallery with "moon music" accentuated by the surprisingly varied timbres and pitches emitted by the glass instruments, which have not been traditionally tuned.



The event is free to attend, but a $5 suggested donation is requested to help fund the gallery.

Free, 6 p.m., Blue Star Contemporary, 116 Blue Star, (210) 227-6960, bluestarcontemporary.org
Event Details Hollow Moon Rings Like A Bell: Apollo Anniversary Performance
@ Blue Star Contemporary
116 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., July 20, 6 p.m.
Price: Free
Art, Classical Music and Live Music
Map

