Monday, July 15, 2019

Viral YouTube Stars the Try Guys Bring High-Energy, Glitter-Filled Live Show to San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE TRY GUYS
  • Courtesy of the Try Guys
YouTube wunderkinder The Try Guys have parlayed their willingness to bare all (whether it be their buns in Victoria’s Secret underwear or coming out as gay with a gorgeously choreographed dance video) into a behemoth brand that now includes a podcast (the “Trypod”), book (The Hidden Power of F*cking Up) and a brand spanking new live show, for which they’ve pulled out all the stops to create an experience that’ll knock your socks off.

They’re bringing everything you love about the Try Guys to the stage, plus audience participation, costume changes and a liberal dose of both glitter and pyrotechnics. This is no vanity project — the boys have poured their hearts, souls and dough into this show in the hope of connecting with their fans in a brand new, technicolor way.

$38.50-$88.50, Fri July 19, 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., July 19, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $38.50-$88.50
Buy from Ticketmaster
Comedy, LGBT and Theater
Map

