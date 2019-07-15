Viral YouTube Stars the Try Guys Bring High-Energy, Glitter-Filled Live Show to San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Try Guys

YouTube wunderkinder The Try Guys have parlayed their willingness to bare all (whether it be their buns in Victoria’s Secret underwear or coming out as gay with a gorgeously choreographed dance video) into a behemoth brand that now includes a podcast (the “Trypod”), book (The Hidden Power of F*cking Up) and a brand spanking new live show, for which they’ve pulled out all the stops to create an experience that’ll knock your socks off.They’re bringing everything you love about the Try Guys to the stage, plus audience participation, costume changes and a liberal dose of both glitter and pyrotechnics. This is no vanity project — the boys have poured their hearts, souls and dough into this show in the hope of connecting with their fans in a brand new, technicolor way.