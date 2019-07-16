Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Get the Lowdown on the Leonine Stars of The Lion King at a Special Screening at the Alamo Drafthouse
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 12:29 PM
click to enlarge
Despite an all-star cast featuring Queen Bey herself, Disney's remake of The Lion King
apparently didn't improve all that much
on the original. That being said, there's a reason the original movie is beloved by so many, and the new film is an excellent opportunity to revisit Simba's story, now rendered in photorealistic CGI.
Still on the fence?
The Alamo Drafthouse has something that might further pique your interest — a special screening prefaced by a presentation by the lion experts from the San Antonio Zoo, who will share their knowledge of these regal animals as well as stories about those they look after. The big cats were given an upgraded enclosure in 2016 that features a tug of war rope where visitors including WWE stars have pitted their strength against these leaders of the African plains. You can imagine how that usually goes.
Although the showing's not until the end of next week, it's already almost sold out, so grab those last tickets now while you still have the chance.
$12.25, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, Alamo Drafthouse Park North, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (210) 677-8500, drafthouse.com
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Alamo Drafthouse Park North
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., July 19, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$12.25
Film
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, film, movie, The Lion King, Disney, Alamo Drafthouse Park North, San Antonio Zoo, lions, animals, educational, family friendly, Image