Get the Lowdown on the Leonine Stars of The Lion King at a Special Screening at the Alamo Drafthouse

🤼‍♂️ How many #NXT #WWE superstar wrestlers does it take to win in tug of war with a 2 1/2 year old lion cub? Apparently more than 3! #NXTSanAntonio #SAZoo pic.twitter.com/avyPVwRYjN — San Antonio Zoo & Zoo School🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) May 19, 2018

Despite an all-star cast featuring Queen Bey herself, Disney's remake ofapparently didn't improve all that much on the original. That being said, there's a reason the original movie is beloved by so many, and the new film is an excellent opportunity to revisit Simba's story, now rendered in photorealistic CGI.Still on the fence?The Alamo Drafthouse has something that might further pique your interest — a special screening prefaced by a presentation by the lion experts from the San Antonio Zoo, who will share their knowledge of these regal animals as well as stories about those they look after. The big cats were given an upgraded enclosure in 2016 that features a tug of war rope where visitors including WWE stars have pitted their strength against these leaders of the African plains. You can imagine how that usually goes.Although the showing's not until the end of next week, it's already almost sold out, so grab those last tickets now while you still have the chance.