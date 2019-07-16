Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Get the Lowdown on the Leonine Stars of The Lion King at a Special Screening at the Alamo Drafthouse

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 12:29 PM

click to enlarge WALT DISNEY STUDIOS / YOUTUBE
Despite an all-star cast featuring Queen Bey herself, Disney's remake of The Lion King apparently didn't improve all that much on the original. That being said, there's a reason the original movie is beloved by so many, and the new film is an excellent opportunity to revisit Simba's story, now rendered in photorealistic CGI.

Still on the fence?

The Alamo Drafthouse has something that might further pique your interest — a special screening prefaced by a presentation by the lion experts from the San Antonio Zoo, who will share their knowledge of these regal animals as well as stories about those they look after. The big cats were given an upgraded enclosure in 2016 that features a tug of war rope where visitors including WWE stars have pitted their strength against these leaders of the African plains. You can imagine how that usually goes.


Although the showing's not until the end of next week, it's already almost sold out, so grab those last tickets now while you still have the chance.



$12.25, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, Alamo Drafthouse Park North, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (210) 677-8500, drafthouse.com
Event Details The Lion King with the San Antonio Zoo
@ Alamo Drafthouse Park North
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., July 19, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $12.25
Buy Tickets
Film
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • The Lion King with the San Antonio Zoo

    The Lion King with the San Antonio Zoo @ Alamo Drafthouse Park North

    • Fri., July 19, 7:30 p.m. $12.25
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. First Indigenous Film Festival in San Antonio to Launch at the Guadalupe Theatre This August Read More

  2. Viral YouTube Stars the Try Guys Bring High-Energy, Glitter-Filled Live Show to San Antonio Read More

  3. Two Ways to Get Your Moon On For the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Read More

  4. ICYMI, Former Spur Richard Jefferson Called Tim Duncan a 'D–k' Read More

  5. Ben Folds to Perform with the San Antonio Symphony Next Year Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation