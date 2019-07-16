Email
Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Monica Berlanga Leading Local Artists in RAW: San Antonio Showcase at the Aztec

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge RAW LOS ANGELES, OFF THE CLOCK
  • RAW Los Angeles, Off The Clock
An independent arts organization operating in more than 70 cities across the world, RAW seeks to connect artists with each other and their communities.

This sprawling showcase spotlights local talents in fashion, visual arts, film, music, crafts and more, where you can chat with artists about their paintings and handmade crafts or find a spot to watch a live musical performance or fashion show. This event is perfect for creatives wanting to network with each other as well as San Antonians who are looking to uncover hidden gems of local talent.

$25-$35, Thu July 18, 7-11 p.m., The Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.

