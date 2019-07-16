Monica Berlanga Leading Local Artists in RAW: San Antonio Showcase at the Aztec

click to enlarge RAW Los Angeles, Off The Clock

An independent arts organization operating in more than 70 cities across the world, RAW seeks to connect artists with each other and their communities.This sprawling showcase spotlights local talents in fashion, visual arts, film, music, crafts and more, where you can chat with artists about their paintings and handmade crafts or find a spot to watch a live musical performance or fashion show. This event is perfect for creatives wanting to network with each other as well as San Antonians who are looking to uncover hidden gems of local talent.