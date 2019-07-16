Email
Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Prepare to Swoon When These Sexy Dudes Perform Thunder from Down Under Show in San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE AZTEC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Aztec Theatre
Feelin’ a bit, shall we say, “thirsty,” but Tinder’s been doing you dirty? Never fear, the Thunder from Down Under is here!

Since 1991, Australia’s answer to the wildly successful Chippendales dancers has made audiences swoon with rock hard abs, tightly choreographed dances and — the cherry on top — delightful Aussie accents. And, if the box office earnings of Magic Mike are anything to go by, this bunch won’t be slowing down anytime soon. These, ahem, multifaceted performers have stormed stages across America with high-energy routines that often include audience participation, plus enough shirt-ripping that their tank top budget must be through the roof.

If you can’t help but start fanning yourself with your program, it’s not the AC, it’s the Thunder from Down Under bringing the heat.

$20-$29.50, Wed July 17, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details Thunder From Down Under
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., July 17, 8 p.m.
Price: $20-$29.50
Theater
Map

