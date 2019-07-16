Prepare to Swoon When These Sexy Dudes Perform Thunder from Down Under Show in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Aztec Theatre

Event Details Thunder From Down Under @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Wed., July 17, 8 p.m. Price: $20-$29.50 Theater Map

Feelin’ a bit, shall we say, “thirsty,” but Tinder’s been doing you dirty? Never fear, the Thunder from Down Under is here!Since 1991, Australia’s answer to the wildly successful Chippendales dancers has made audiences swoon with rock hard abs, tightly choreographed dances and — the cherry on top — delightful Aussie accents. And, if the box office earnings ofare anything to go by, this bunch won’t be slowing down anytime soon. These, ahem, multifaceted performers have stormed stages across America with high-energy routines that often include audience participation, plus enough shirt-ripping that their tank top budget must be through the roof.If you can’t help but start fanning yourself with your program, it’s not the AC, it’s the Thunder from Down Under bringing the heat.