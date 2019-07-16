Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV Named to Summer League Team After Breakout Performances

click to enlarge
Twitter / @lonniewalker_4
This summer, Lonnie Walker IV came back from injury in a big way. He had breakout performances in both the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, ones that gained the attention of many people.
He also gained the league's attention as he was recently named to the Summer League Second Team.
According to Summer League stats
, Walker averaged 19.5 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist in Salt Lake City and 30 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in Las Vegas.
He was one of the better players on the San Antonio team this summer and was held out of other games as coaches and staff wanted to examine other players on the roster.
He is the fourth Spurs player to be named to the Summer League team since the awards started in 2005. Two years ago, Bryn Forbes received the honor.
After sitting out most of the season last year due to injury in the preseason, Walker is expected to come back strong and be a key contributor off the bench in his second season with the Spurs.
