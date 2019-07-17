Get Your Fix of All Kinds of Comedy This Weekend at The Big-Little Comedy Fest at Bexar Stage

click to enlarge
Bexar Stage wants y'all to know that Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club isn't the only game in town. For the second year, they're hosting the Big-Little Comedy Fest, which relocated to our fair city in 2018 after stints in Grand Rapids, MI and Cleveland, OH.
This event is all-in: stand-up, sketch comedy and improv will be repped in equal measure, with performers from all over Texas as well as L.A., Chicago and Philadelphia. Each show includes a mix of comedic styles, with themes like Party On
and Cheap Date
, and with multiple performances a night from Thursday through Saturday you can binge on laughs until your guts are sore or pop in and out as you please.
Local talent on the docket includes improv by songstresses Something's
click to enlarge
Missing, Life Crisis Puppet Theatre's felt creations and something disastrous from Chernobyl Improv, plus stand-ups Andie Shields, Jack Yarbrough, Tanveer Arora and Jen Marroquin. This is also your chance to see visiting comedians like Prayer Circle Comedy (Austin), Ryan Roe (Philadelphia), Warm Milk (Dallas), Documentary Later (Austin), Matt Castellvi (Chicago) and Dan Neely (Dallas). On Saturday night, backup dancer turned stand-up Kimberly McVicar (Los Angeles) returns
to BLCF to headline the finale show with the winning wit that got her over a million views on Funny or Die
.
$10-$69, 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 8 & 10 p.m. Thursday, July 18 & Friday, July 19, 6, 8, & 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Bexar Stage, 1203 Camden St., (210) 281-4259, bexarstage.com
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Bexar Stage
1203 Camden St.
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., July 17, 8 p.m., Thu., July 18, 8 & 10 p.m., Fri., July 19, 8 & 10 p.m. and Sat., July 20, 6, 8 & 10 p.m.
Price:
$10-$20
Comedy