Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Round Up Your Girl Squad and Get Ready to Laugh About the Horror that is Menopause in Tobin Center Performance

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 7:27 AM

COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Ah, menopause… the hormonal bogeywoman whose promise of ended periods is marred by her own monstrous symptoms.

Menopause the Musical spotlights four characters from different walks of life that collide while lingerie shopping, and they have nothing in common but “the change.” Performed in 16 countries, the story celebrates the universal horror and humor of hot flashes and night sweats. The women — Professional Woman, Earth Mother, Iowa Housewife and Soap Star — each give their takes on popular tunes from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, including “Puff, My God I’m Draggin’” and “Stayin’ Awake.”

Grab your gang of lady friends and stuff some extra Kleenex in your purse, because this show may make you cry laughing, whether or not menopause has come knocking on your door.

$29.50-$74.50, Fri July 19, 8 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details Menopause: The Musical
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., July 19, 8 p.m.
(210) 223-8624
Price: $29.50-$74.50
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

