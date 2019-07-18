Email
Thursday, July 18, 2019

Annual PokéFest San Antonio Returns to Norris Conference Centers

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 9:29 AM

click to enlarge JPL PRO / JULIÁN P. LEDEZMA
  • JPL PRO / Julián P. Ledezma
Once again, it’s time to grab your ‘mons and get your poké on for San Antonio’s homegrown event celebrating one of the most beloved game series and anime this side of Japan. PokéFest SA returns this year with special guest Tara Sands, who voiced Bulbasaur, Phanpy, Oddish and more in almost 200 episodes of the English version of the Pokémon anime.

In addition to both Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering card game tournaments, the con includes a pop-up PokéCafé run by the Sweetness Maid Café, in which maids and butlers will serve up sweet treats while you enjoy Pokémon-themed games and a photobooth. If the idea of an American version of the infamous Japanese maid cafés makes you a bit uncomfortable, though, there are plenty of vendors, cosplay and more for you to check out at the day-long event.

$15-$47, Sat July 20, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Norris Conference Centers San Antonio, 618 N.W. Loop 410 #207, (210) 738-0040, pokefestsa.com.

