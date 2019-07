Comedy Podcasters Tiny Meat Gang to Bring Their Bro Stylings to the Tobin Center

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Event Details Tiny Meat Gang Live @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Sun., Oct. 27, 7 p.m. Price: $29.50-$142.50 Comedy Map

Another day, another set of podcasters announcing a live tour. This time it's the Tiny Meat Gang, the dynamic duo of former Silicon Valley bros who ditched their sweet gigs as software engineers to try on comedy for size.A year into their podcast, which features episodes like "Cucktober," "Pleasing Robots" and "Millennial Sasquatch," they've racked up hundreds of thousands of views and listens on YouTube and beyond, which they ascribe to their "6-foot-7-inch personalities" (which belies their more modest physical size). Their comedic style is self-described as balls-out, so be ready for an hour and a half of distilled bro aesthetic, which they promise is a must-see, not just because they need to recoup their investment on this self-financed tour.If you're interested in learning how to "summon your inner tall guy," tickets go on sale Friday, July 19.