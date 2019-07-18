First Lady of San Antonio Erika Prosper to Serve as Ambassador for Harlequin Romance's Feel Good Day

click to enlarge
Harlequin Romance knows their demographic – the publisher of romance and other woman-centric literature has had the oft-maligned chick lit market cornered for nearly seven decades – and now they're looking for a piece of the wellness pie. The romance lit behemoth is bringing its latest project to San Antonio in October, the Harlequin Feel Good Day, which they say is all about celebrating "what makes women feel their best, do their best and be their best selves."
Hosted by soap star Melody Thomas Scott (The Young and the Restless
), the event features a series of workshops that include creating "gratitude postcards," vision boarding, gardening and cooking. Best-selling authors Robyn Carr, Brenda Jackson and Susan Mallery will lead a workshop of their own called "Get Inspired."
The day is capped off by a ceremony Harlequin has dubbed the "OutStander Awards," featuring San Antonio's First Lady
Erika Prosper as a presenter. Nominations are currently open for categories
such as Person of Positivity, Harlequin Hometown Hero, Community Catalyst and Millennial Groundbreaker.
“I believe that San Antonio residents deserve to have their passion, commitment and outstanding achievements be recognized not just in the city, but on a national and international scale,” Prosper says. “I’m very excited that a creative entity like Harlequin would come to San Antonio with such a positive message that lifts up women and celebrates about how outstanding we are."
The ticket price is steep, to say the least, but if self-care and positivity are your jam and you've got some cash to burn, we say go for it.
$199-$234, Omni La Mansión del Rio Hotel, 112 College St., (210) 518-1000, celebratefeelgood.com
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Omni La Mansion Del Rio Hotel
112 College St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Price:
$199-$234
Special Events