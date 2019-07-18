Email
Thursday, July 18, 2019

'Funniest Woman on Instagram' Celeste Barber Brings Live Comedy Show to the Tobin

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 7:24 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Christened the funniest woman on Instagram by Vogue, Celeste Barber saturates each of her posts with her own brand of self-awareness. Barber has snagged nearly 6 million followers by staging parodies of celebrity Instagram photos, which have even attracted the attention of the celebrities themselves.

In this live show, Barber shares the stories behind some of her funniest posts, such as trying to fold herself into a bathtub like Kim Kardashian or posing half-dressed in the produce section. She’ll also discuss her new friendships with stars such as Miranda Kerr and Hilary Swank, and explain the nuanced responsibility of being an “anti-influencer.”

$29.50-$75, Sat July 20, 7 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Celeste Barber
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., July 21, 7 p.m.
Price: $29.50-$75
Theater, Special Events and Comedy
Map

