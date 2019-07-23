Artists Return to Jump-Start Performance Co. to Perform Inside the Box

click to enlarge Jump-Start Performance Co.

Jump-Start Performance Co. is dusting off the eight-by-eight-foot cube for the return of its trademark 8x8 Cabaret Du Jump variety show, which starts a new run on Friday. Each of the four installments features a selection of artists who will present eight-minute performances of new and developing work completely contained inside the PVC cube.The limitations of Cabaret Du Jump were born of necessity — the original stage at the Jump-Start Theater was just eight feet square, forcing performers to hone their acts in a confined space. Paring down the stage area proved so fruitful that Jump-Start crafted its trademark box. While that may seem like an unnecessary restriction to some, the "caging in" of performers can create sharper focus on the content of their acts. Plus, past events have proven that there's plenty of room to do everything from clownery to stilt-walking inside the limited space.Curated by Jump-Start Company members Eraina Porras and Kim Corbin, this iteration of Cabaret Du Jump features 32 performances, with work from Holly Nañez, Lisa Suarez, Florinda Flores-Brown, Linda Cuellar, Kimberlyn Montford, Eduardo Garza, Marisela Barrera, Rich YR and more. The featured acts will run the gamut from rap to magic, providing an eclectic way to spice up an evening.