San Antonio Spurs' GM R.C. Buford Accepts New Position with Several Shake-Ups in Front Office

We're only two days into the new week and it has already been a busy one for the San Antonio Spurs. Fresh off the heels of the Tim Duncan
assistant coach announcement, more changes are coming. This time, it's in the front office.
RC Buford, who has been general manager of the Spurs for the past 17 years, has accepted a promotion to become the CEO of Spurs Sports & Entertainment.
Buford has been with the franchise a total of 29 years. He first joined the Spurs as an assistant coach on Larry Brown’s staff in 1988. He then spent one season with the Los Angeles Clippers and one season at the University of Florida before returning to San Antonio in 1994 as a member of the staff under then-general manager Gregg Popovich.
Buford was promoted to Spurs Director of Scouting in 1997 and took on the role of vice president and assistant general manager in 1999. Buford was named the Spurs General Manager in 2002 before being promoted to President of Sports Franchises in 2008.
Brian Wright will take over as Spurs General Manager. He will manage day-to-day basketball operations duties. He spent 10 seasons working with the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons before being named the Spurs Assistant General Manager in 2016.
SS&E has also announced that long-time top executives Rick Pych and Lawrence Payne chose to transition into strategic advisory roles with the organization. The two leaders, with more than 70 years of Spurs service combined, will remain heavily involved with various key projects and strategic planning.
In addition to Tim Duncan joining the coaching staff, summer league coach Will Hardy was also appointed as an assistant coach.
With all of these changes going into effect this upcoming season, how will this affect the play on the court?
You have a chance to see it first-hand, as the preseason schedule for the 2019-2020 season has been announced.
The Spurs are slated to play a total of five games in the month of October leading up to the start of the season later in the month. Three of them will be held at the AT&T Center.
are available now.
