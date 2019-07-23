Travis Park Hosting Weeklong Free Movie Marathon to Close Out the Month of July

click to enlarge Travis Park / Facebook

Event Details Movies By Moonlight: Marathon Week @ Travis Park 301 E. Travis St. San Antonio, TX When: Mondays-Fridays, 7 p.m. Continues through Aug. 2 Price: Free Film Map

While storm clouds can bring a welcome reprieve from blistering Texas temperatures, they also put a damper on outdoor plans. In the wake of a slew of rain cancellations, Travis Park is making it up to us by scheduling an entire week of free movies.As with the park's usual Movies by Moonlight screenings, food trucks will arrive at the park at 7 p.m. so you can start things off with a bite while you settle in for a good place to lay out your blanket or lawn chairs on the lawn.The family-friendly feature presentations will begin once the sun sets, starting with the hit Marvel animated movieon Monday, July 29. The rest of the week features classics both old and new:and