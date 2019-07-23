Email
Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Travis Park Hosting Weeklong Free Movie Marathon to Close Out the Month of July

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge TRAVIS PARK / FACEBOOK
While storm clouds can bring a welcome reprieve from blistering Texas temperatures, they also put a damper on outdoor plans. In the wake of a slew of rain cancellations, Travis Park is making it up to us by scheduling an entire week of free movies.

As with the park's usual Movies by Moonlight screenings, food trucks will arrive at the park at 7 p.m. so you can start things off with a bite while you settle in for a good place to lay out your blanket or lawn chairs on the lawn.

The family-friendly feature presentations will begin once the sun sets, starting with the hit Marvel animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Monday, July 29. The rest of the week features classics both old and new: Wall-E, Zootopia, The Little Mermaid and The Incredibles 2.

Free, 7 p.m. Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 2, Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St., (210) 207-3677, travisparksa.com
Event Details Movies By Moonlight: Marathon Week
@ Travis Park
301 E. Travis St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Mondays-Fridays, 7 p.m. Continues through Aug. 2
Price: Free
Film
