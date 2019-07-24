Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Mary Poppins Jr. Comes to Life at the Tobin Center This Weekend
Posted
By Brittany Wagner
on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 8:04 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Tobin Center
Lose yourself in one of the most beloved stories of all time as the Tobin Center transforms into turn-of-the-century England, when young and mischievous Jane and Michael Banks meet their match in Mary Poppins.
Watch as the siblings and their father learn to become a family again with the help of a whimsical nanny, who uses charm, wit and a bit of magic to teach timeless life lessons. Practically perfect in every way, this musical will sweep children and adults alike off their feet.
As Mary Poppins says, anything can happen if you let it, so let yourself spend an enchanting evening with the Banks.
$17, 7 p.m. Friday July 26 & Saturday July 27, 3 p.m. Saturday July 27 & Sunday July 28, Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., July 26, 7 p.m., Sat., July 27, 3 & 7 p.m. and Sun., July 28, 3 p.m.
(210) 223-8624
Price:
$17
Theater and Kids
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Mary Poppins Jr., Broadway musical, Image