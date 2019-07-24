Mary Poppins Jr. Comes to Life at the Tobin Center This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Tobin Center

Event Details Mary Poppins Jr. The Broadway Musical @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Fri., July 26, 7 p.m., Sat., July 27, 3 & 7 p.m. and Sun., July 28, 3 p.m. (210) 223-8624 Price: $17 Theater and Kids Map

Lose yourself in one of the most beloved stories of all time as the Tobin Center transforms into turn-of-the-century England, when young and mischievous Jane and Michael Banks meet their match in Mary Poppins.Watch as the siblings and their father learn to become a family again with the help of a whimsical nanny, who uses charm, wit and a bit of magic to teach timeless life lessons. Practically perfect in every way, this musical will sweep children and adults alike off their feet.As Mary Poppins says, anything can happen if you let it, so let yourself spend an enchanting evening with the Banks.