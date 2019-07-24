Report: Spurs Initially Offered Manu Ginobili Assistant Coach Position

The assistant coaching concept, I’m told, was also broached with Ginobili, who has only been retired for one season and was apparently not quite ready to dive back in. But then Duncan volunteered — and happily took second billing to Will Hardy in the Spurs’ official news release bearing this predictably saucy headline: “Spurs Announce Assistant Coach Updates.”There's no denying that Ginobili is plenty qualified to be an assistant coach. In his 16 seasons with the Spurs, he won four rings, two All-Star nods and the completely-deserving Sixth Man of the Year award. At the same time, he's only been retired for one season, so it's understandable that he wants a longer break from the NBA's hectic schedules.
Duncan, who retired three years ago, has been known to stop by the team's practice facility to work out with former teammates and new players alike, so it isn't all too surprising that he "volunteered" to take an official role as part of head coach Gregg Popovich's bench.
Awesome news! So happy for him!— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) July 23, 2019
Always knew Will Hardy was gonna make it to the front of the bench! 😜 https://t.co/PWI6adr4Ck
