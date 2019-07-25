Email
Thursday, July 25, 2019

Briscoe Museum Offering Exhibition, Crafts, Live Music and More for National Day of the Cowboy

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 8:58 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum
Like it or not, we’re living in a post-Internet reality populated by far-stretching “celebrations” observing everything from Dr. Seuss Day (March 2) and Wear Pajamas to Work Day (April 16) to Lima Bean Respect Day (April 20) and National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day (August 8).

Initiated in 2005 and commemorated in Texas a decade later, the National Day of the Cowboy follows a slightly less ironic bent as a nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting the storied culture surrounding American cowboys and pioneer heritage. Opened in 2013 with a mission to preserve the “art, history and culture of the American West,” the Briscoe Western Art Museum is rightfully at the center of the Alamo City’s kid-friendly iteration.

Taking cues from “Into a New West” — a traveling exhibition comprising 50 contemporary works on loan from Georgia’s Booth Western Art Museum — this year’s affair promises “cowboy crafts,” live C&W tunes courtesy of the Barditch Hippies, costumed actors showing off their branding and roping skills, “cowpoke games” — including corn hole, panning for gold, felt horseshoes and a Nerf shooting gallery — food truck fare and adult beverages for purchase. And don’t miss the tempting opportunity to incarcerate fellow attendees in a “jail cell” until they post bail in the form of a donation to the museum.

Free, Sat July 27, noon-4 p.m., Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.
National Day of the Cowboy
@ Briscoe Western Art Museum
210 W. Market St., San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., July 27, 12-4 p.m.
Price: Free
Special Events
