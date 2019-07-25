Email
Thursday, July 25, 2019

John Leguizamo Stopping By Majestic Theatre to Perform One-Man Broadway Show Latin History for Morons

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 9:15 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE MAJESTIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre
Maybe college students would actually roll out of bed for those 8 a.m. classes if actor, comedian and all-around Renaissance man John Leguizamo was their history professor.

In his one-man Broadway show Latin History for Morons, which earned a Special Tony Award last year, Leguizamo, who stars in the recent Netflix mini-series When They See Us, makes it his mission to squeeze 3,000 years of Latin history into a single, 90-minute lesson — “from conquistadores to cumbia” and “Montezuma to menudo.”

Leguizamo was inspired to write the show after he learned his shy 8th grade son was being bullied at school for being brown.

“How is it that my son is going through the same racial rites of passage I did?” he asks. “In order to help my son, I realized I was going to have to get to the root of my problem — feeling like a second-class citizen.”



While Latin History for Morons can currently be seen on Netflix, we’re sure watching Leguizamo perform in person is an entirely different experience. It’s an important message of inclusion, so listen up and take notes.

$39.50-$215, 8 p.m. Saturday July 27, 7:30 p.m. Sunday July 29, The Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., July 27, 8 p.m. and Sun., July 28, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $39.50-$215
Buy from Ticketmaster
Theater
Map
