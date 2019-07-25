Thursday, July 25, 2019
San Antonio Spurs Sneaker Jam Returning This Fall with Giveaways
Sneakerheads, rejoice! The San Antonio Spurs will hosting its annual Sneaker Jam event for the third year in September.
Spurs Sneaker Jam is set for September 15 at the AT&T Center, and will showcase the hottest styles and latest trends in shoes from local vendors and custom sneaker designers alike.
While shoes are the main focus of the event, there will be plenty of other things to take part in such as giveaways, raffle prizes, a live performance from local artist Carlton Zeus and photo opportunities with iconic Spurs memorabilia. There will even be an appearance by a Spurs player, though the exact player has yet to be announced.
The first 300 guests to arrive when doors open at noon will receive a free t-shirt commemorating the event. Ticket prices range from $15 to $25, and also includes a baseline or sideline ticket to a Spurs regular-season home game this fall.
Tickets can be purchased online
or at the AT&T Center box office. Free parking will be available at the event.
