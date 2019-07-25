Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 25, 2019

San Antonio Spurs Sneaker Jam Returning This Fall with Giveaways

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 2:40 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO SPURS
  • Facebook / San Antonio Spurs
Sneakerheads, rejoice! The San Antonio Spurs will hosting its annual Sneaker Jam event for the third year in September.

Spurs Sneaker Jam is set for September 15 at the AT&T Center, and will showcase the hottest styles and latest trends in shoes from local vendors and custom sneaker designers alike.

While shoes are the main focus of the event, there will be plenty of other things to take part in such as giveaways, raffle prizes, a live performance from local artist Carlton Zeus and photo opportunities with iconic Spurs memorabilia. There will even be an appearance by a Spurs player, though the exact player has yet to be announced.

The first 300 guests to arrive when doors open at noon will receive a free t-shirt commemorating the event. Ticket prices range from $15 to $25, and also includes a baseline or sideline ticket to a Spurs regular-season home game this fall.



Tickets can be purchased online or at the AT&T Center box office. Free parking will be available at the event.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Report: Spurs Initially Offered Manu Ginobili Assistant Coach Position Read More

  2. John Leguizamo Stopping By Majestic Theatre to Perform One-Man Broadway Show Latin History for Morons Read More

  3. Legendary Toilet Seat Artist Barney Smith Has Died, But His Art Lives On Read More

  4. Relive the Joy of Saturday Morning Cartoons at the San Antonio Museum of Art This Weekend Read More

  5. Briscoe Museum Offering Exhibition, Crafts, Live Music and More for National Day of the Cowboy Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation