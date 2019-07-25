Email
Thursday, July 25, 2019

San Antonio's Mozart Festival Texas Celebrates 10 Years

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 7:53 AM

San Antonio’s homegrown festival of (mostly) Mozart music celebrates its 10th anniversary with four concerts at the University of the Incarnate Word. While most of the concerts focus on our man Wolfgang Amadeus’ greatest hits — from the Don Giovanni Overture to the Divertimento for Strings in D — works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Franz Haydn, Claude Debussy and Jaques Ibert will also be featured.

This year’s guest performers include Caleb Polachek, Bruce Williams, Megan Meisenbach, Elaine Barber, Toby Blumenthal, Richard Kilmer and Douglas Harvey, with a final concert capped off by a performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto no. 17 in G by 2016 San Antonio International Piano Competition Bronze Medalist Osip Nikiforov.

$15-$115, 8 p.m. Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays through August 4, Concert Hall, University of the Incarnate Word, 4301 Broadway St., (210) 829-3852, mozartfestivaltexas.org.
Event Details Mozart Festival Texas 2019
@ UIW Concert Hall
4301 Broadway
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., July 27, 8-10 p.m., Sun., July 28, 3-5 p.m., Sat., Aug. 3, 8-10 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 4, 3-5 p.m.
Price: $15-$115
Classical Music, Live Music and Art
Map

