Friday, July 26, 2019

Clamp Light Studios' Artists to Illuminate Brick With Its Latest Pop Up Exhibition

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge CLAMP LIGHT STUDIOS / FACEBOOK
Although Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery is currently exhibiting Agosto Cuellar's "Jive Refried" anniversary pop-up (which closes August 3), that hasn't stopped co-director Sarah Fox from corralling the resident artists for a special pop-up. Next Thursday, August 1, the Blue Star-based artist collective will bring the party downstairs into Brick, filling the space with a myriad of works that they're presenting under the umbrella "Collective Glow."

Featured artists include Fox, Kallie Cheves, Brittany Ham, Justin Korver, Nicole Poole, Alyssa Richards, Jose Villalobos and Deliasofia Zacarias, as well as special guest Hilary Rochow. Work on view will range from sculptures and photography to printmaking and performance pieces, which will start up at 8 p.m. While the final performances are still in flux, you can look forward to seeing a video by Justin Korvar, and even a possible puppet show.

If you're feeling lazy about heading out to First Thursday, think twice, because this is a one-night only engagement!

Free, 6 p.m.-midnight Thursday, August 1, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653, clamplightsa.com
Event Details Collective Glow: Clamp Light Studios Pop-Up
@ Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Aug. 1, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Price: Free
Art and Special Events
Map

