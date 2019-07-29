Monday, July 29, 2019
New Brick Gallery Opens Its Doors with 'Apparent Drawings' Exhibition
By Marco Aquino
on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 12:02 PM
The joys of looking at art are immeasurable, and for many it can be a transformative experience. Ashley Mireles’ latest exhibition at the newly minted Brick House Gallery, “Apparent Drawings,” explores this very concept.
Her series of drawings features portraits of people in the midst of viewing art, focusing on their self-reflection and all-around captivation. With portraits capturing the reactions of everyone from children to the elderly, “Apparent Drawings” is a playful series of illustrations that appeals to the curiosity and wonder of viewers. An artist and educator, Mireles is known for exploring cultural themes, gender issues and the human condition in her drawings, prints and murals.
Her exhibition will inaugurate the Brick House Gallery, an experimental art space housed on the second floor of Brick at Blue Star, and will be on view through August 30.
Free, 6 p.m., Thursday August 1 and Friday August 2, Brick House Gallery, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (832) 259-3530, ashleymireles.com.
