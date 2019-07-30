Email
Tuesday, July 30, 2019

A Felt-tastic Version of The Golden Girls is Coming to the Empire Theatre in November

Posted By on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW / INSTAGRAM
Although we no longer share this plane of existence with three of the four legendary Golden Girls (please take this moment to briefly knock on wood for the health of beloved comedienne Betty White), thanks to a quirky off-Broadway parody you can now see the dynamic foursome perform live. There's on catch, though: Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia have all been brought to life with felt.

Taking a page from Avenue Q's book, That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody reimagines the Golden Girls' Miami shenanigans with an all-puppet cast. After a successful run in New York City, the puppeteers' have taken the show on the road to give the rest of America a chance to laugh along with their lovingly recreated version of the Emmy-winning series.
click to enlarge THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW / FACEBOOK
While newcomers to the franchise will certainly be able to find something to love in the show, longtime fans will get the most out of the Easter egg-laden production. The tour's engagement in San Antonio is a short one – merely two performances on a Sunday in mid-November – so if you think it's a can't miss, you'll want to jump on tickets as soon as they're available.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 2.

$39.50 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 10, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com
Event Details That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody
@ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
226 N. St. Mary's
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Nov. 10, 2 & 7:30 p.m.
Price: $39.50
Buy from Ticketmaster
Comedy, Theater and Special Events
Map

