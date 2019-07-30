Tuesday, July 30, 2019
A Felt-tastic Version of The Golden Girls is Coming to the Empire Theatre in November
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 4:16 PM
Although we no longer share this plane of existence with three of the four legendary Golden Girls (please take this moment to briefly knock on wood for the health of beloved comedienne Betty White), thanks to a quirky off-Broadway parody you can now see the dynamic foursome perform live. There's on catch, though: Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia have all been brought to life with felt.
Taking a page from Avenue Q
's book, That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody
reimagines the Golden Girls' Miami shenanigans with an all-puppet cast. After a successful run in New York City, the puppeteers' have taken the show on the road to give the rest of America a chance to laugh along with their lovingly recreated version of the Emmy-winning series.
While newcomers to the franchise will certainly be able to find something to love in the show, longtime fans will get the most out of the Easter egg-laden production. The tour's engagement in San Antonio is a short one – merely two performances on a Sunday in mid-November – so if you think it's a can't miss, you'll want to jump on tickets as soon as they're available.
Tickets
go on sale Friday, August 2.
$39.50 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 10, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com
@ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
226 N. St. Mary's
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Nov. 10, 2 & 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$39.50
Comedy, Theater and Special Events
