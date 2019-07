A Felt-tastic Version of The Golden Girls is Coming to the Empire Theatre in November

click to enlarge That Golden Girls Show / Instagram

Although we no longer share this plane of existence with three of the four legendary Golden Girls (please take this moment to briefly knock on wood for the health of beloved comedienne Betty White), thanks to a quirky off-Broadway parody you can now see the dynamic foursome perform live. There's on catch, though: Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia have all been brought to life with felt.Taking a page from's book,reimagines the Golden Girls' Miami shenanigans with an all-puppet cast. After a successful run in New York City, the puppeteers' have taken the show on the road to give the rest of America a chance to laugh along with their lovingly recreated version of the Emmy-winning series.While newcomers to the franchise will certainly be able to find something to love in the show, longtime fans will get the most out of the Easter egg-laden production. The tour's engagement in San Antonio is a short one – merely two performances on a Sunday in mid-November – so if you think it's a can't miss, you'll want to jump on tickets as soon as they're available. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 2.