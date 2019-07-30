Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Artists Joan Fabian, Roberta Masciarelli Pay Homage to Childhood Imagination in New Terminal 136 Exhibition
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 7:44 AM
The latest opening at Terminal 136 plays on the dichotomy between childhood and adulthood, drawing its title from the Latin words “ludus,” for “play,” and “antiqua,” a form of the adjective meaning “old” or “traditional.”
Artists Joan Fabian and Roberta Masciarelli have compiled a body of work that reconciles the imaginative child with the reflective adult, from Fabian’s vividly colored mixed-media paintings to Masciarelli’s playful and inventive sculptures pieced together from household objects.
Together, the works evoke both memory and fantasy, a tangible reminder to the viewer that the dreamlike wonder and fanciful capers of childhood need not be cast aside when we grow up.
Free, 6-9 p.m. Thursday Aug. 1 and Friday Aug. 2, on view noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through August 17, Terminal 136, 136 Blue Star, (210) 458-4391, art.utsa.edu/terminal-136.
@ Terminal 136
136 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Aug. 1, 6-9 p.m., Fri., Aug. 2, 6-9 p.m., Sat., Aug. 3, 12-5 p.m., Thu., Aug. 8, 12-5 p.m., Fri., Aug. 9, 12-5 p.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 12-5 p.m., Thu., Aug. 15, 12-5 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16, 12-5 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 17, 12-5 p.m.
(210) 758-6246
Price:
Free
