Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Artists Joan Fabian, Roberta Masciarelli Pay Homage to Childhood Imagination in New Terminal 136 Exhibition

Posted By on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 7:44 AM

The latest opening at Terminal 136 plays on the dichotomy between childhood and adulthood, drawing its title from the Latin words “ludus,” for “play,” and “antiqua,” a form of the adjective meaning “old” or “traditional.”

Artists Joan Fabian and Roberta Masciarelli have compiled a body of work that reconciles the imaginative child with the reflective adult, from Fabian’s vividly colored mixed-media paintings to Masciarelli’s playful and inventive sculptures pieced together from household objects.

Together, the works evoke both memory and fantasy, a tangible reminder to the viewer that the dreamlike wonder and fanciful capers of childhood need not be cast aside when we grow up.

Free, 6-9 p.m. Thursday Aug. 1 and Friday Aug. 2, on view noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through August 17, Terminal 136, 136 Blue Star, (210) 458-4391, art.utsa.edu/terminal-136.
