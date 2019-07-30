Artists Joan Fabian, Roberta Masciarelli Pay Homage to Childhood Imagination in New Terminal 136 Exhibition

click to enlarge Courtesy

The latest opening at Terminal 136 plays on the dichotomy between childhood and adulthood, drawing its title from the Latin words “ludus,” for “play,” and “antiqua,” a form of the adjective meaning “old” or “traditional.”Artists Joan Fabian and Roberta Masciarelli have compiled a body of work that reconciles the imaginative child with the reflective adult, from Fabian’s vividly colored mixed-media paintings to Masciarelli’s playful and inventive sculptures pieced together from household objects.Together, the works evoke both memory and fantasy, a tangible reminder to the viewer that the dreamlike wonder and fanciful capers of childhood need not be cast aside when we grow up.