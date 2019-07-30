Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Artpace's Popular Chalk It Up Festival Returns for Another Year of Color
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 10:49 AM
Whether you're a kid or an adult, there's no better way to get your hands dirty than with the brightly colored dust of sidewalk chalk. Although it's generally frowned upon to plop down and start coloring the bricks on busy downtown streets, Artpace has made it possible for us to do exactly that with its annual Chalk It Up festival.
This year's fest has set its date for Saturday, October 12, and will take place at the intersection of Houston Street and North Main Avenue, near Geekdom. Spectators can show up and enjoy eye-popping chalk art created by this year's featured artists or contribute their own rainbow-infused designs in the H-E-B Freestyle Zones. Those feeling particularly inspired still have time to sign up with up to 10 friends to participate in the Team Works section, where they'll be granted their very own eight foot-by-ten foot space to create a mural.
Registration for Team Works is $50, but the rest is free.
Food trucks will park along Houston Street for the event, which will also include live, local music curated by KRTU 91.7 Jazz to keep the energy up as the day wears on.
Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, October 12, Houston St. & N. Main. Ave., (210) 212-4900, artpace.org/chalk-it-up
