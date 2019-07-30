McNay Art Museum Event 'Flip the Script' Imagines Gender Reversal in Shakespearean Theater

click to enlarge Courtesy of McNay Art Museum

From seasoned connoisseurs ofandto anyone who’s casually watched the 1998 Oscar bait, one fact about Elizabethan theater is painfully clear: when our boy William Shakespeare first penned his plays (which he did, in fact, do — check your conspiracy theories at the door), only men would go on to play the roles onstage.While it can be argued that the scales have long since been balanced by actually casting women in the female roles of Shakespeare’s expansive oeuvre, a pesky thought remains — what might it look like if women also embodied the male characters onstage? The answer may lie in a performance hosted by the McNay, in which actresses will don the mantles of Shakespeare’s leading men to “flip the script” of classic scenes known and beloved by many.If opposite day is your jam, then this reversal of theatrical — and gender — roles may be right up your alley.