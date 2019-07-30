Newly Transplanted Artist Jeff Wheeler Opening Two Exhibitions This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Jeff Wheeler

Newly transplanted artist Jeff Wheeler has wasted no time putting together a full slate of upcoming exhibitions, featuring solo work as well as collaborations with friends both old and new. This month he’s in rare form, with not one but two openings in Blue Star on First Thursday and Friday.At FL!GHT, he unveils the latest from “The Infamous Wheeler Brothers,” an exhibition titled “Low-Tech Innovations (Done at a Leisurely Pace) #2” that showcases works that integrate his collage-drawing style with his brother Bryan’s large-scale paintings. The best part? Wheeler convinced his bro to throw down some sweet jams to set the mood for both nights.A hop, skip and a jump away in the upstairs Blue Star studio spaces, Wheeler’s “Now Even Better!” will take over DAMAS Gallery with a series of Frankensteined sculptures crafted from ceramic forms that he rescued from thrift and antique stores around the city. Once he brought them back to his laboratory — uh, I mean studio — he combined them into new shapes and adorned them with bright colors, historical references and pop art-inflected humor.