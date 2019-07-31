Email
Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Comedians Will Show Off Their Knockout Acts in More Ways than One at Stand-Up, MMA Event

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019

click to enlarge A.J. GARCES / FACEBOOK
Comedians like to say that their sets are "no holds barred," so what better place for them to strut their stuff than in the MMA octagon?

Two probably over-confident funnymen will skip into Dominion MMA this weekend for the K.O. Comedy Show, where they'll perform their sets before facing off against MMA fighters for three rounds. The live taping will feature two bouts, pitting comedian Anthony Chavarria against fighter Amber Medina and comedian Eric Packard against fighter Kaitlin Ramirez. While heckling the comedians will get you kicked out, the audience is encouraged to heckle to their hearts' content during the fights.

Will they crush it, or get crushed? You'll get the chance to see this Saturday!

$10-$15, 9-11 p.m. Saturday, August 3, Dominion MMA, 9910 West Loop 1604 North Ste. #109, (210) 560-0662, dominionmma.com
Event Details K.O. Comedy Show
@ Dominion MMA
9910 West Loop 1604 North Ste. #109
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Aug. 3, 9-11 p.m.
Price: $10-$15
Comedy
