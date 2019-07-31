Email
Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Long Island Medium Star Theresa Caputo Coming to San Antonio So You Can Talk to Your Dead Tia

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 12:51 PM

Although it has been a while since TLC reality star Theresa Caputo has premiered any new episodes of her long-running series Long Island Medium, the so-called "psychic" has been keeping herself busy. Now, she's headed down to the Alamo City to give some residents a chance to speak with lost loved ones, or dupe the audience, depending on your point of view.

For diehard believers, Caputo brings closure to grieving people who wish to reach out to their loved ones in the afterlife, and seeing her live is the ultimate opportunity to witness the magic. On the other hand, skeptics like James Randi have called her out as a con artist that separates victims from their money using information she gleans from cold readings and pre-show interviews.

Either way, Caputo's popularity is undeniable. Whether you're a fan or a skeptic, if you want to do something campy and spooky near Halloween, this event fits the bill.

$39.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 28, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org
