Thursday, August 1, 2019

San Antonio Muralist Adding Baby Spur Lonnie Walker IV to South Side Mural

Posted By on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 1:59 PM

click image FACEBOOK / RUDY'S SEAFOOD
  • Facebook / Rudy's Seafood
Since being drafted by the Spurs in 2018, Lonnie Walker IV has proven himself as a loyal addition to the San Antonio team.

Street artist Nik Soupe certainly seems to think so, anyway. Soupe is adding the young basketball player to his sprawling — and ever-growing — Spurs mural at Rudy's Seafood this week.

Walker will join the likes of head coach Gregg Popovich and retired legends Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, David Robinson and George Gervin. Current Spurs Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Derrick White, Rudy Gay and Marco Belinelli also embellish the mural.

And if you're in the mood to keep on appreciating Walker's coolness, check out this video of him hooping it up with rapper Gucci Mane.
