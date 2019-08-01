Send Off the Summer with San Anto Cultural Arts at Annual Barrio Block Party

click to enlarge Google Maps / San Anto Cultural Arts

Event Details Barrio Block Party @ San Anto Cultural Arts 2120 El Paso San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Aug. 10, 6-9 p.m. Price: Free Special Events Map

San Anto Cultural Arts has been a fixture of the community since the grassroots organization was founded nearly three decades ago. Easily spotted thanks to its mural-covered building and surrounding art installations, SACA promotes local engagement with the arts via its Community Mural Program, El Placazo Community Newspaper and After School Arts Program.To celebrate the end of summer and gear up for the next school year, SACA is throwing its Barrio Block Party, which will transform the quiet city block of Chupaderas Street from El Paso to Guadalupe into a buzzing center of activity. Come for the music, food and vendors, and stay for the bounce-house – plus, there will be artwork by this summer's campers on display!The free event is also a great opportunity to sign up for this fall's After School Arts Program, in which students will study everything from writing and painting to medieval crafting.