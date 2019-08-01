Email
Thursday, August 1, 2019

Send Off the Summer with San Anto Cultural Arts at Annual Barrio Block Party

Posted By on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 3:34 PM

GOOGLE MAPS / SAN ANTO CULTURAL ARTS
  • Google Maps / San Anto Cultural Arts
San Anto Cultural Arts has been a fixture of the community since the grassroots organization was founded nearly three decades ago. Easily spotted thanks to its mural-covered building and surrounding art installations, SACA promotes local engagement with the arts via its Community Mural Program, El Placazo Community Newspaper and After School Arts Program.

To celebrate the end of summer and gear up for the next school year, SACA is throwing its Barrio Block Party, which will transform the quiet city block of Chupaderas Street from El Paso to Guadalupe into a buzzing center of activity. Come for the music, food and vendors, and stay for the bounce-house – plus, there will be artwork by this summer's campers on display!

The free event is also a great opportunity to sign up for this fall's After School Arts Program, in which students will study everything from writing and painting to medieval crafting.

Free, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, August 10, San Anto Cultural Arts, 2120 El Paso St., sananto.org
Event Details Barrio Block Party
@ San Anto Cultural Arts
2120 El Paso
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Aug. 10, 6-9 p.m.
Price: Free
Special Events
Map

