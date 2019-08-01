Email
Thursday, August 1, 2019

The San Antonio River Authority Wants You to Go Batty Next Tuesday

Posted By on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge SAN ANTONIO RIVER AUTHORITY / FACEBOOK
  • San Antonio River Authority / Facebook
Every year, 50,000 male Mexican free-tailed bats spend their summers roosting under the Camden Street Bridge along the Museum Reach of the River Walk, putting on a daily show at sundown as they leave to feed.

To celebrate our furry, flying friends, the San Antonio River Authority, along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Bat Conservation International, are back with their annual Bat Loco Bash. The free event is a family-friendly evening that includes everything anyone might want to know about bats along with a bat parade and a Batmobile replica. Food trucks and live music are also on the agenda, followed by the opportunity to set up a chair under the bridge for a firsthand look at the swirling swarm of bats leaving for their nightly pilgrimage.


The event is one-night only, but those who can't make it can still get a glimpse of the bats in action for a few more months. They're expected to remain in the area through October.

Free, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, San Antonio River Walk Museum Reach, 1300 Camden St., (210) 227-1373, sara-tx.org
Event Details 7th Annual Bat Loco Bash
@ San Antonio River Walk - Museum Reach
1300 Camden St.
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., Aug. 6, 6-9 p.m.
(210) 227-1373
Price: Free
Free and Special Events
Map

