Friday, August 2, 2019

Briscoe Museum's Summer Film Series Closes with Screening of Junior Bonner

Posted By on Fri, Aug 2, 2019 at 7:37 AM

The final entry in the Briscoe Museum’s Summer Film Series is an atypical work from Sam Peckinpah’s oeuvre, the modern Western Junior Bonner. A box office failure that was overshadowed by The Getaway, Peckinpah’s other collaboration with leading man Steve McQueen, Junior Bonner features McQueen in the titular role as an aging rodeo rider who returns to his hometown of Prescott, Arizona, for an Independence Day parade and rodeo.

Between family drama and his rivalry with an obstinate bull ironically named Sunshine, Bonner gets bruised in more way than one in his less-than-auspicious homecoming. Filmed on location in Prescott, the movie features authentic Arizona vistas as well as locals populating the background as extras, but what’s notably missing from the movie is the brutality for which Peckinpah earned the nickname “Bloody Sam.”

To close out the film series with a bang, there will be food trucks on site and free beer from Ranger Creek Brewing.

$5-$10, Sun Aug. 4, 1 p.m., Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.
Event Details Briscoe Summer Film Series: Junior Bonner
@ Briscoe Western Art Museum
210 W. Market St., San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Aug. 4, 1 p.m.
Price: $5-$10
Film and Art
