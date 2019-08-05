Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 5, 2019

Centro Cultural Aztlan's Latest Exhibition Puts San Antonio Center Stage

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge VICTOR DE LA FUENTE / COURTESY OF CENTRO CULTURAL AZTLAN
  • Victor De La Fuente / Courtesy of Centro Cultural Aztlan
Centro Cultural Aztlan has a long history of promoting local art and artists, so it's no surprise that the latest exhibition to grace its walls has taken the trend a bit more literally.

"San Antonio On the Rise" features paintings by Martin Emmanuel Rangel and Victor De La Fuente, two lifelong San Antonians whose new body of work captures the everyday beauty of the Alamo City.

Rather than stick to boring photorealism, Rangel infuses his acrylic paintings with bright colors that add emotion and energy to his depictions of famous locales from the Alamo to the Tower of the Americas, while De La Fuente takes a more muted approach. His washed-out renderings of quotidian scenes create an effect like gazing through a foggy window.

The different approaches reveal many facets of the city, showcasing both the deep history and modern cultura that makes San Anto so unique.



After an opening reception on Thursday, August 8, the exhibition will remain on view 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday until September 6.

Free, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, August 8, Centro Cultural Aztlan, 1800 Fredericksburg Rd. #103, (210) 432-1896, centroaztlan.org
Event Details San Antonio on the Rise
@ Centro Cultural Aztlan
1800 Fredericksburg #103
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Aug. 8, 6-9 p.m.
210-4321896
Price: Free
Buy Tickets
Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • San Antonio on the Rise

    User Submitted
    San Antonio on the Rise @ Centro Cultural Aztlan

    • Thu., Aug. 8, 6-9 p.m. Free
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A Felt-tastic Version of The Golden Girls is Coming to the Empire Theatre in November Read More

  2. The San Antonio River Authority Wants You to Go Batty Next Tuesday Read More

  3. Community of Female Skaters Builds in San Antonio Thanks to All-Girls Skate Jam Event Read More

  4. Send Off the Summer with San Anto Cultural Arts at Annual Barrio Block Party Read More

  5. Everything Must Go: Local Designer Agosto Cuellar Selling the Final Relics of Jive Refried on Saturday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...