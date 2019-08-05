Centro Cultural Aztlan's Latest Exhibition Puts San Antonio Center Stage

click to enlarge Victor De La Fuente / Courtesy of Centro Cultural Aztlan

Centro Cultural Aztlan has a long history of promoting local art and artists, so it's no surprise that the latest exhibition to grace its walls has taken the trend a bit more literally."San Antonio On the Rise" features paintings by Martin Emmanuel Rangel and Victor De La Fuente, two lifelong San Antonians whose new body of work captures the everyday beauty of the Alamo City.Rather than stick to boring photorealism, Rangel infuses his acrylic paintings with bright colors that add emotion and energy to his depictions of famous locales from the Alamo to the Tower of the Americas, while De La Fuente takes a more muted approach. His washed-out renderings of quotidian scenes create an effect like gazing through a foggy window.The different approaches reveal many facets of the city, showcasing both the deep history and modern cultura that makes San Anto so unique.After an opening reception on Thursday, August 8, the exhibition will remain on view 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday until September 6.