The Mercury Project is Hosting a Happy Hour Art Opening, But They Aren't Telling Us What's on Display

The constant barrage of social media content makes it hard to be surprised nowadays, particularly when Facebook sends you daily notifications about any event you've deigned to express interest in on the platform.But, instead of capitulating to the modern demand for constant previews and updates, the Mercury Project is putting on a different kind of art event — one where you have to attend to find out what will be on display.Advertised with a single JPG of an abstract painting rendered in swathes of blue and a splash of red, the Mercury Project's upcoming pop-up Happy Hour and Open Studio is trading on secrecy. While most exhibitions come burdened with lengthy artist statements and bios, all the Mercury Project will tell us about its featured female artists is that one is a San Antonio favorite, another is a New York City artist whose works are included in MOMA's collection and the third is a Houston artist who creates sculptures from found objects.If you love new art and the allure of the mystery grab bag, this may be the event for you. Plus, it's free, so what do you have to lose?