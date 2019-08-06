Cirque du Soleil: Corteo Brings Intricate Tricks and Flips to San Antonio This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil

Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo @ AT&T Center One AT&T Center San Antonio, TX When: Thu., Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 3:30 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 11, 1 & 5 p.m. Price: $55-$149

Cirque du Soleil’s touring show Corteo is centered on Mauro the Dreamer Clown, from whose imagination springs angels and acrobats as he conjures a “world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.” The show features the trademark glamour and artistry of all of Cirque du Soleil’s productions, with intricate costumes and makeup accentuating the performers’ every twist and turn. The myriad of intricately choreographed acts include flying performers on bouncing beds, a living marionette, spinning cyr wheels, music performed on crystal glasses and Tibetan bowls and even acrobats swinging from chandeliers.Because it’s never enough for the Cirque to simply put on a show with world-class acrobatic talent, Corteo features a unique turntable stage developed specifically for the production. The audience, seated on both sides, will be able to see both the performers and fellow attendees.